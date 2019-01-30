Xcel Energy asks some customers to turn down thermostat

Xcel Energy is asking some customers in Minnesota to turn down their thermostats.

Utility spokesperson Matt Lindstrom says the extremely cold weather is causing a strain on Xcel's natural gas system. So it's asking customers in the area of Becker, Big Lake, Princeton to Chisago City to turn down their thermostats to 60 degrees or lower. Lindstrom did not know how many customers are affected.

He did not know how the cold weather is straining the natural gas system. But, he says if customers detect a rotten egg smell, they should leave their homes and call 911, then Xcel Energy.