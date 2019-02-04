Black History Month playlists from Ilhan Omar, Melvin Carter and more

U.S Rep. Ilhan Omar describes the Destiny's Child song "Survivor" as her "anthem." She included the song on a Black History Month playlist she compiled for MPR's sister station The Current, and talked to The Current about what the songs mean to her.

Several other prominent black Minnesotans also contributed playlists, including St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and Minneapolis City Council member Andrea Jenkins — who made sure to include "That's the Way of the World" by Earth, Wind & Fire on her list.

As Jenkins told The Current, the song "talks about the internal nature of being human and how we can learn through meditation and silence on how to deal with the busy, noisy world around us."

Listen on the audio player above.