WBEZ documentary: 'Making Obama' Part 2

Then-Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama and his family arrive on stage for his election night victory rally at Grant Park on Nov. 4, 2008, in Chicago.

From WBEZ Chicago, "Making Obama" tells the story of Barack Obama's climb from the South Side of Chicago to the national stage.

Host Jennifer White talks with Obama's key advisors, mentors, rivals and the former president himself.

Part two covers Barack Obama's unsuccessful run for Congress in 2000, up to his arrival on the national stage at the Democratic National Convention in 2004 when he was running to be a U.S. Senator from Illinois.

You will also hear excerpts of his 2004 speech at the Democratic National Convention and on election night in 2008 in Chicago.

Part one covered Barack Obama's years as a community organizer through his first elected office as Illinois state senator.