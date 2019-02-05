Minnesotans make statements with State of the Union guests

President Trump pauses while speaking at the White House, in Washington, Jan. 19, 2019.

Some members of Minnesota's congressional delegation are making statements via the guests they've invited to watch President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, a former refugee from Somalia, has invited Liberian refugee Linda Clark, who's now at risk of deportation as soon as the end of March because Trump has removed Liberian-Americans from the program under which Clark had been allowed to stay in the U.S.

Sen. Tina Smith is hosting Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, the nation's highest-ranking Native American woman ever elected to executive office.

Rep. Angie Craig, a new member of the House Agriculture Committee, invited Mazeppa farmer Katie Brenny.

And Sen. Amy Klobuchar will be joined by Nicole Smith-Holt, whose son died from diabetes complications because he struggled to afford his insulin prescription.