School bus driver shot on I-35W in Minneapolis

A school bus driver was shot by a person from another vehicle on Interstate 35W in Minneapolis on Tuesday afternoon.

A school bus driver apparently was shot on Interstate 35W in Minneapolis on Tuesday afternoon.

The driver is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, a Minneapolis police spokesperson said.

The incident happened where the interstate passes Chicago Avenue in south Minneapolis.

"One individual was shot at what appears to be the conclusion of a motor vehicle crash, that individual received what appears to be a non life-threatening gunshot wound, and was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center," said Minneapolis police spokesperson John Elder. "It does appear to be the school bus driver."

It's unclear whether any children were on board the bus during the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.