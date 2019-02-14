Dem presidential hopefuls split on spending bill

The Democratic Party's field of presidential hopefuls is split on a $333 billion government funding bill that includes nearly $1.4 billion in money for barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The funding bill won support from Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who launched her presidential campaign Sunday, and from Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is expected to join the Democratic primary soon. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, another Democrat weighing a presidential run, also voted in favor.

White House hopefuls who opposed the legislation include California Sen. Kamala Harris, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

Sanders said he has "concerns" about the bill but "I cannot turn my back on" federal workers who would have to work unpaid in a government shutdown.

Congressional aides say there is $21 billion in military construction funds that could potentially be used by President Trump to build a wall on the southern border, if he declares an emergency.

The aides say the president has the authority to take the funds, but according to the law they have to be used in support of U.S. armed forces.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday in a joint statement that "Congress will defend our constitutional authorities."

Pelosi has the ability to pass legislation to overturn any such move by Trump, and that measure could pass the GOP-held Senate as well, though Trump could veto it. Trump's move would also face a certain court challenge.

Pelosi and Schumer said, "This is not an emergency, and the president's fearmongering doesn't make it one."