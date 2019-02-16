Authorities ID three who died in Hubbard County shootings

A Hubbard County sheriff's squad is seen in a snowbank after an officer-involved shooting near Nevis, Minn., on Feb. 14, 2019.

Authorities have identified the three people who died in a series of shootings late Thursday in northern Minnesota's Hubbard County.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner reported Saturday that 40-year-old Heidi Pierce and 37-year-old Candi Goochey, both of Akeley, died of homicide by gunshot wound.

The medical examiner said 34-year-old Bryce Bellomo of Nevis died by suicide, also from a gunshot wound.

A 911 caller reported a shooting at a home that is the site of a child-care facility on the 100 block of Paul Bunyan Trail in Nevis at about 8 p.m. Thursday, according to a statement from the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office. Upon arrival, officers found a deceased woman outside of the home.

The armed suspect — now identified as Bellomo — fled the scene with a second victim, who had also been shot, before officers arrived.

The sheriff's office said the suspect later fired at law enforcement vehicles in several locations during a pursuit on County Road 119, southeast of Nevis. A sheriff's deputy was wounded by the gunfire.

"The pursuit lasted approximately 20 minutes, when the suspect eventually went in the ditch on County Road 119," Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes said at a news conference Friday. "Pursuing officers then came upon the suspect. The suspect was outside his vehicle and began firing at officers. Hubbard County deputies did return fire, the suspect got back into his vehicle and was later found deceased by officers."

The wounded deputy was treated for shrapnel wounds to his head and neck, and released from the hospital.

A motive for the shootings has not yet been released.

The Star Tribune and WDAY-TV reported that the two women who died were sisters of Bellomo's wife. Bellomo's wife filed for divorce last September, according to court records; the divorce had not yet been finalized.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident. The BCA said the names of the deputies involved in the incident will be released once interviews are complete.

As of Friday it had not yet been determined if there is video of the incident; Hubbard County deputies do not wear body cameras. Investigators were working to determine if dashboard cameras captured the incident.

Nevis, population 390, is a town about 12 miles east of Park Rapids, Minn. Nevis is about 100 miles east of Fargo.