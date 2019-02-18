Klobuchar visits New Hampshire, fields questions

Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar campaigned at a bar just outside Manchester, N.H. on Feb. 18, 2019, before appearing on a CNN Town Hall. Her initial campaign swing took her to Eau Claire, Wisc., and towns in northern and central Iowa days before.

Continuing her first presidential campaign swing, Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar called for the country to come together to address problems including climate change, income disparities and the high cost of health care at a tavern just outside of Manchester, N.H. on Monday.

The day ended with Klobucher answering a wide range of questions during a live broadcast on CNN. She told the crowd she wants President Trump to follow the law and called Trump's national emergency is "unconstitutional."

Sen. Amy Klobuchar campaigns with notes in New Hampshire on Feb. 18, 2019. Mark Zdechlik

Klobuchar is running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination in an increasingly crowded field and Monday's trip was her first in this race.

In another, more emotional moment, she discussed addiction referring to her father's alcoholism while she was a child. Jim Klobuchar has been sober for years.

"I was literally able to see him climb to the highest mountains. He's an adventurer, and really sink to the lowest valleys because of his alcoholism," she told the crowd.

Earlier in the day, Klobuchar ripped Trump's style of politics in comments to an audience of about 100 people at The Village Trestle, a tavern in Goffstown, N.H.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar visits New Hampshire in her first campaign swing Mark Zdechlik

"The very essence of our democracy it is under attack by Donald Trump — someone who wakes up every morning and tweets whatever he wants but then doesn't respect the amendment that allows him to do it."

Klobuchar said she's running for president because she thinks Americans are tired of looking away when they see some of the things President Trump says and does.

As she campaigns for president, Klobuchar is trying to make the case that she's the best choice for Democrats to put up against Trump because she wins elections with support from not only Democrats but Republicans and independents too.

She spent the weekend campaigning in Wisconsin and Iowa. She's due to be back in Iowa later this week and then back in New Hampshire next weekend.