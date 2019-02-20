Coming up: "The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee": Moving beyond tragedy

Minnesota author David Treuer joins MPR News host Kerri Miller for a conversation about his latest book "The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee: Native America from 1890 to the Present."

The history of Native Americans is often told as one of struggles and tragedy. David Treuer, an Ojibwe from the Leech Lake Reservation in northern Minnesota, was shaken by such interpretations of Native history. His new book "The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee" tells of the survival and persistence of a culture that remains rich.

Treuer's book traces Native American history, from the Battle of Wounded Knee to the present, with a focus on transformation in each new era of history.

MPR News host Kerri Miller will talk to Treuer about his new book and how we can shift the way we talk about Native American history.

Tune in on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 9 a.m. to join the conversation.

To listen live you can click here.