Art Hounds: Strong women dance in 'Agbara Obirin'

Dancer Nteranya "Andrew" Sanginga is headed to The O'Shaughnessy this weekend to see Contempo Physical Dance's performance of "Agbara Obirin" or "Strong Women." Contempo melds Afro-Cuban and contemporary dance to create work that is dynamic, nuanced and exhilarating to watch. Sanginga says he is looking forward to seeing a show that he thinks will enrich his understanding of what his own sisters experience in their lives. Performances take place Feb. 22 and 23.

A performer at Improv and teacher, Denzel Belin, says some of the best performances he's experienced in recent months have been at Flip Phone Drag Brunches. Each brunch — or sometimes dinner — has a musical theme. While you dine on your favorite egg dish and drink bottomless mimosas, drag queens take to the stage to belt out your favorite tunes by Rihanna, Elton John or the Spice Girls. Belin advises folks to book early because events sell out fast.

Performer and voice teacher Christine Wade makes it a tradition each February to attend Bucket Brigade Theater's production of "Til Death." This original production stars two real-life couples as they play out a fictional tale. Wade says it juxtaposes new love with a more seasoned marriage as the two couples are snowed in a cabin — hilarity ensues. Performances run through Feb. 23.