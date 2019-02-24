Minnesota native wins Oscar for best documentary feature

Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi (left) and Minnesota native Jimmy Chin accept the award for best documentary feature for "Free Solo" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Minnesota native Jimmy Chin has received a 2019 Academy Award for best documentary feature for "Free Solo."

The film follows elite rock-climber Alex Honnold's attempt to ascend the famed El Capitan rock formation at Yosemite National Park without ropes.

The film was directed and co-produced by the husband-and-wife team of Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi.

At Sunday's awards ceremony, Vasarhelyi thanked National Geographic, and specifically called them out for hiring female directors. She ended her speech by saying the film is "for everyone who believes in the impossible."

Chin, a native of Mankato, spoke with MPR News about the documentary in October.

The film wouldn't have happened without high levels of trust among Honnold and the camera crew, Chin told MPR. Many of the people who worked on the movie had known and climbed with each other for years.

They filmed two years of Honnold's practice and discussed spots on El Capitan where he didn't want other climbers.

To get around some of the logistical challenges of filming on a nearly flat granite wall with a climber who could not be disturbed, the crew used remote cameras to capture up-close angles of Honnold without causing a distraction.

"It's literally like an Olympic-level gymnastics floor routine that if you make a single mistake at any moment you would die," Chin said of the climb.

Of course, Honnold made it. Despite all the lead time up to the event, Chin said he was only focused on how to execute the climb. He hadn't thought much about what it'd be like once Honnold reached the top, and said it caught him by surprise.

"We were all very relieved of course," he said. "We were also very happy and proud of Alex."