Pulitzer Prize-winner Art Cullen at Westminster Town Hall Forum

Art Cullen, editor and co-owner of The Storm Lake Times.

Art Cullen is a journalist and co-owner of The Storm Lake Times in Iowa. He won the Pulitzer Prize for editorial writing in 2017 for editorials about farming practices polluting the water.

Cullen talks about his investigations into the impact of intensive agricultural practices on rivers and lakes, and explores the challenges and opportunities in rural America.

Cullen's new book, "Storm Lake," looks at politics, agriculture, the environment and immigration in small-town Iowa. The co-owner of a twice-weekly, family-owned newspaper also discusses the importance of newspapers and local media.

He spoke at the Westminster Town Hall Forum on Feb. 12 at Westminster Presbyterian Church in downtown Minneapolis.

He is a graduate of the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul.