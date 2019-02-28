Art Hounds: Classical Hindustani music combines with blues and jazz in 'Sangam Stories'

Pooja Goswami Pavan and Allalaghatta Pavan
Vocalist Pooja Goswami Pavan and her husband, tabla player A. Pavan, will perform with guitarist Dean Magraw and pianist Steven Hobert this Saturday at Normandale Community College in "Sangam Stories," a concert that combines classical Hindustani music with jazz and blues. 