Art Hounds: Classical Hindustani music combines with blues and jazz in 'Sangam Stories'

Dinesh Krishnajois, a volunteer at the Indian Music Society of Minnesota, is going to see "Sangam Stories" on Saturday. The performance features husband-wife duo A. Pavan and Pooja Goswami Pavan on tabla and vocals, along with Dean Magraw on guitar and Steven Hobert playing the piano. Krishnajois says the concert will bring together classical Hindustani music with jazz and blues; he says he particularly enjoys hearing harmonious improvisation that still allows you to distinguish the different musical traditions of the performers. "Sangam Stories" takes place at 7 p.m. on Saturday in the Premanand Fine Arts Theatre on the campus of Normandale Community College.

Theater maker Lisa Channer is interested in seeing "Double Bill: 'The Monica Meditations' and 'Brandi Alexander'" at Bryant-Lake Bowl, which pairs together two one-woman shows. Channer is particularly intrigued by "The Monica Meditations," which looks at the experiences of Monica Lewinsky, White House intern turned tabloid fodder in the wake of a sexual relationship with President Bill Clinton. Channer says compared to today's #MeToo era, the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal seems pretty tame, but the media coverage had a profound impact on Lewinsky's life. Performances run through Saturday at Bryant-Lake Bowl in Minneapolis.

Dancer and choreographer Eben Kowler recommends an evening of music and dance with Gaelynn Lea, presented by Young Dance. The dance company works with youth of all abilities to choreograph and perform new works. Kowler danced with Young Dance for 10 years and gives the company credit for igniting his passion for the art form. Lea is best known for winning NPR's Tiny Desk music competition in 2016 and for being an outspoken advocate for disability rights. Performances are at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Cowles Center for Dance in Minneapolis.