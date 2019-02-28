$4B to purge lead from MN drinking water but $8B benefit, state says

St. Paul Regional Water Services employees Sean Diesterhafft, right, hands Matt Schmidt, below, a new copper pipe to replace a old lead pipe.

It would cost more than $4 billion to get the lead out of Minnesota's drinking water, but it could bring a 2-for-1 return on the investment.

That's the chief finding of a new report by the Minnesota Health Department in conjunction with the University of Minnesota.

It's the first time health officials have put a price tag on the two most expensive parts of the undertaking: removing 100,000 lead service pipes run into Minnesota homes decades ago, and removing plumbing and fixtures in homes that contain lead.

• Full coverage: Health

Environmental Protection Agency studies from 2008 indicate lead service lines contribute about half to the lead contamination in drinking water from public water systems.

"As we see in many other areas of public health, preventing a health problem is more cost effective than waiting for a health problem to develop and then treating it," Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said in a statement that accompanied the report released Thursday.

The study was ordered by the Legislature in the wake of the scandal in Flint, Mich., that tainted the entire city's water supply with the toxic heavy metals.

The state's children would be key to the value of cleaning up lead in Minnesota, according to the report.

Eliminating the effect of lead in childhood brain development would result in better productivity, increased earnings and taxes paid by as much as $8 billion, researchers estimated. Lead abatement, they add, would also help close racial and income disparities posed by lead contamination in drinking water.

The study looked at a 20-year time frame for the abatement effort and its resulting benefits.