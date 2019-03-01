Water Gremlin to pay $7 million settlement for air pollution

A Minnesota manufacturer has agreed to pay a settlement totaling more than $7 million for air quality violations.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency announced Friday that Water Gremlin was emitting too much trichloroethylene, or TCE, into the air at its White Bear Lake Township facility.

TCE can cause negative health effects to kidneys and the liver, and to women during pregnancy, among other things.

The settlement announced Friday includes a $4.5 million civil penalty. The company also will have to pay about $1 million for several years of air monitoring, and at least $1.5 million for two additional environmental projects — on top of corrective action at the company's facility.

"The exposures to TCE that these communities suffered should never have happened," MPCA Commissioner Laura Bishop said in a news release. "We know this penalty will be small consolation to those who may face increased health risks because they lived near the facility. Still, it is one of the largest environmental penalties in the state's history, and sends a strong signal of the agency's expectations."

Water Gremlin makes fishing sinkers and battery terminal posts, and voluntarily shut down the TCE part of its production on Jan. 14 as part of the pollution response process. The MPCA said the company used TCE to coat metal parts.

State officials said Water Gremlin will be allowed to restart the production line, but with a less-toxic alternative to TCE.

Check back for updates.