Tourney time: Previewing the 75th Minnesota boys high school hockey tournament

Eden Prairie players line up for introductions before a Class AA semifinal game against Lakeville North at the Minnesota boys high school hockey state tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on March 6, 2015.

Hockey players, coaches and fans from across Minnesota will converge on St. Paul this week for the 75th annual boys high school hockey state tournament.

And for those who can't make it to the Xcel Energy Center, all other activity will take a back seat as they watch or listen to their team's games on radio or TV.

"Indiana has high school basketball, Texas has high school football — and rightfully so, they're very proud — but I don't think anything in the nation tops high school hockey in Minnesota, especially this week," said John Millea, a media specialist who writes the John's Journal blog for the Minnesota State High School League.

Games start Wednesday, with the Class A (small schools) and Class AA (large schools) championship games on Saturday. Find more details on tickets, and television and webcast coverage, on the high school league website.

Edina fans celebrate their team's first goal during a Class AA semifinal game against Duluth East at the Minnesota boys high school hockey state tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on March 6, 2015. Angela Jimenez for MPR News 2015

Some familiar names are back in the tournament field — such as Mahtomedi and St. Cloud Cathedral in Class A, and Edina, Duluth East, Eden Prairie, Moorhead and St. Thomas Academy and Class AA.

And there are few surprising teams to watch for, including Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin in Class A. The Raiders defeated perennial state contender Hermantown in the section final to reach the state tournament.

"There will be a lot of people from greater Minnesota, especially, cheering for them," Millea said.

Millea said there will be special events and recognitions to mark the milestone 75th anniversary of the tournament — including an all-time all-tournament team, and lists of the best games and moments from the past 75 years.

2019 Minnesota Boys State Hockey Tournament

CLASS 2A

At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

Thursday, March 7

Quarterfinal

White Bear Lake (18-4-1) vs. Blaine (19-2-2), 11 a.m.

Lakeville South (11-12-1) vs. Eden Prairie (14-9-2), 1 p.m.

Moorhead (18-6-1) vs. Edina (21-2-1), 6 p.m.

Duluth East (15-6-2) vs. St. Thomas Academy (21-3-1), 8 p.m.

Friday, March 8

Semifinal

Quarterfinal winners, 6 p.m.

Quarterfinal winners, 8 p.m.

Consolation Semifinal

At Mariucci Arena, Univ. of Minnesota

Quarterfinal losers, 10 a.m.

Quarterfinal losers, noon

Saturday, March 9

Consolation Championship

At Mariucci Arena, Univ. of Minnesota

Consolation semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

Third place

Semifinal losers, 4 p.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

CLASS 1A

At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

Wednesday, March 6

Quarterfinal

North Branch (16-7-2) vs. St. Cloud Cathedral (21-4-0), 11 a.m.

Minnesota River (17-4-0) vs. East Grand Forks (17-8-0), 1 p.m.

New Ulm Eagles (14-8-1) vs. Mahtomedi (18-6-1), 6 p.m.

Delano Tigers (14-9-2) vs. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (12-13-0), 8 p.m.

Friday, March 8

Semifinal

Quarterfinal winners, 11 a.m.

Quarterfinal winners, 1 p.m.

Thursday, March 7

Consolation Semifinal

At Mariucci Arena, Univ. of Minnesota

Quarterfinal losers, 10 a.m.

Quarterfinal losers, noon

Saturday, March 9

Consolation Championship

At Mariucci Arena, Univ. of Minnesota

Consolation semifinal winners, 9 a.m.

At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

Third place

Semifinal losers, 9 a.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, noon

The Associated Press contributed to this report.