A busy week ahead at the state Capitol

It's been a busy few weeks at the state Capitol, with budgets, bonding and the economic forecast all in the news. The pace continues this week, as legislators work to meet upcoming deadlines to approve bills.

Plus, federal authorities are investigating a threat against U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar found scrawled in the bathroom of a metro-area gas station last week. Her picture was also on an anti-Muslim poster displayed Friday at the West Virginia state Capitol, incorrectly linking her to the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Meanwhile, Omar is again being criticized for comments that some see as anti-Semitic.

MPR News host Cathy Wurzer checked in with political reporter Briana Bierschbach for the latest.

Correction (March 4, 2019) Briana Bierschbach misspoke during this conversation — it was Russians, not Republicans, who attempted to hack the 2016 presidential election. The reference has been edited from the above audio.