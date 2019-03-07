Minnesota Senate backs snow-day relief for schools

Reed and Brennan Schumann, 14 and 10, sled in their front yard on Monday, Jan. 28 as they enjoy a day off from school because of a snow storm in St. Paul, Minn. Amid a brutal winter, many districts have called off a week or more of classes.

Minnesota school districts are half way toward winning flexibility from the Legislature to write off the winter's snow days.

The Senate voted 61-2 Thursday for a bill that would let district leaders shorten the academic year rather than schedule makeup days. Amid a brutal winter, many districts have called off a week or more of classes.

The legislation recognizes the unusual weather hardships for schools this year, said state Sen. Carla Nelson, R-Rochester. Without it, some districts "may be put in a precarious position of weighing the safety of students and staff with the threat of not meeting their school calendar as designed by law."

The bill makes clear that probationary teachers and other school staff won't be punished for the reduced calendar.

A companion House bill has yet to reach a floor vote. The current House version offers more limited relief by only excusing days canceled during a severe cold snap in late January.

DFL Gov. Tim Walz says he's on board with waiving days without financial penalty to districts.