U.S. accuses actresses, others of fraud in massive college admissions scandal

College Admissions-Bribery
This combination photo shows actress Lori Loughlin, left, and actress Felicity Huffman. Loughlin and Huffman are among at least 40 people indicted in a sweeping college admissions bribery scandal. Both were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud in indictments unsealed Tuesday in federal court in Boston. 