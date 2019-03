The Political Junkie: Who is running and who is not

At least 14 Democrats have announced that they're running for president. Still to come are expected announcements from former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke and former Vice President Joe Biden. Other potential contenders are weighing their options.

It can be difficult to keep all the candidates straight. Political Junkie Ken Rudin joined MPR News host Kerri Miller to sort out the field.

