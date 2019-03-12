Polica singer Channy Leaneagh recovering from winter-related fall

Local musician Channy Leaneagh is recovering after a winter-related fall. The Polica singer was clearing off the roof of her home recently when her ladder tipped backwards, sending her to the hospital with a back injury.

A GoFundMe campaign has raised nearly $20,000 to help Leaneagh with expenses, and she posted this week that she is home now and in much less pain. While she won't be able to perform or return to her day job as a nursing assistant for four months, she plans to continue writing songs.