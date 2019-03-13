Auditor: No evidence MN child care aid funded terrorism

Somali community members and day care providers protested allegations of fraud and funding terrorism inside the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul last May.

While fraud is happening in the state's Child Care Assistance Program, it is unclear how much, and there's no evidence the subsidies are going to terrorists, Minnesota's legislative auditor said Wednesday.

The agency began investigating the program, which helps low-income families afford child care, after a KMSP-TV story raised allegations of wrongdoing and claimed the fraud topped $100 million annually and was funding terrorism overseas.

In the same TV story, a former Department of Human Services employee alleged that money from the program was going overseas and was funding terrorist organizations.

The auditor's report said it was unable to substantiate that claim. It also said it did not find evidence of the $100 million claim, but added the fraud likely exceed the $5 million to $6 million that prosecutors have been able to prove.