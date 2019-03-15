No major injuries in Le Sueur County train derailment

No major injuries were reported after a Union Pacific Railroad train derailed in southern Minnesota's Le Sueur County on Friday, but two crew members were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

KEYC-TV reported that the train derailed Friday morning about 2 miles south of Le Sueur, near the Minnesota River. Authorities said one locomotive and 12 rail cars left the tracks. The cause of the derailment is being investigated.

The sheriff's office said some diesel fuel spilled from the locomotive on to the ground, sparking a fire.

KARE-TV reported that crews decided to let the fire burn itself out after the derailment happened just before 5 a.m.

KARE reported that there is not any indication that the spilled diesel had reached the nearby river, but an absorbent boom was deployed as a precaution.