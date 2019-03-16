Body found in southern Minnesota believed to be missing Wisconsin girl

This photo provided by the Milwaukee Police Department shows Noelani Robinson. Authorities on Friday, March 15, 2019, said they are asking "the entire nation" for help finding a missing 2-year-old girl.

Authorities said Saturday that they believe a body found along a southern Minnesota highway is that of a missing 2-year-old girl from Milwaukee.

At a news conference Saturday morning, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said the body believed to be that of Noelani Robinson was found in Steele County on Friday night.

"An off-duty Department of Public Works employee observed something out of the norm as he was driving home. He called this tip in to the local police department," Morales said during the news conference, broadcast online by WITI-TV. "Off of Highway 218, 15 miles north of Austin, Minnesota — just off the shoulder was a blanket. Inside that blanket, and wrapped in there, was the body of a child (which) we believe is that of Noelani"

Noelani went missing on Monday after her father, Dariaz Higgins, allegedly shot and killed her mother, Sierra Robinson, in Milwaukee. Higgins was arrested in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

During the search, Milwaukee police said they were asking "the entire nation" for help finding the girl, but said there were indications she might be in Minnesota.

Morales said two detectives in Milwaukee are assisting state and local authorities in Minnesota.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.