Minnesota Whitecaps win NWHL championship

The Minnesota Whitecaps are champions of the National Women's Hockey League.
The Whitecaps beat the Buffalo Beauts 2-1 in overtime on Sunday afternoon at the Tria Rink in downtown St. Paul to win the Isobel Cup trophy.
GUESS WHAT MINNESOTA WE WON
Roseville native and former University of Minnesota player Lee Stecklein scored the game-winner less than a minute into overtime.
It's the first season the Whitecaps have played in the NWHL; they also won the league's regular-season title.
The Whitecaps, which previously operated as an independent team, started skating in 2004. The NWHL is in its fourth season.