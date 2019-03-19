AP finds hot records falling twice as often as cold ones

Beating the heat on Lake Harriet
A lifeguard, center in red, overseas a platform as people beat the oppressive heat and humidity July 21, 2016, at Lake Harriet in Minneapolis. Over the past 20 years, Americans have been twice as likely to sweat through record-breaking heat rather than shiver through record-setting cold, a new Associated Press data analysis shows. 