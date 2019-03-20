Coming up: What's the next technological frontier?

Earlier this month, the World Wide Web turned 30. In the three decades since its creation, the words "web" and "internet" have been used interchangeably, but they actually refer to two different technological systems.

The internet is the network of computers that allows them to communicate with one another. The web — founded by Tim Berners-Lee — allows members of the general public to connect with each other within this network.

In a letter published on his World Wide Web Foundation site, Berners-Lee wrote about the web's 30-year legacy

"While the web has created opportunity, given marginalized groups a voice, and made our daily lives easier, it has also created opportunity for scammers, given a voice to those who spread hatred, and made all kinds of crime easier to commit ... Governments must translate laws and regulations for the digital age. They must ensure markets remain competitive, innovative and open. And they have a responsibility to protect people's rights and freedoms online."

Stephanie Curtis, filling in for host Kerri Miller, will talk with computer experts about the legacy of the world wide web and the technological frontier of the future at 9 a.m. Thursday, March 21.