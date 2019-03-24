Read: The Justice Department's summary of the Mueller report Politics Dana Farrington · NPR · Mar 24, 2019 Special counsel Robert Mueller has concluded his investigation into Russia's attack on the 2016 election and any possible connections to the Trump campaign. Getty Images Leaders of the Justice Department have sent a summary of Robert Mueller's key findings to Congress. The special counsel's office completed its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election on Friday. Attorney General William Barr is required to notify Congress that the investigation is complete but is not obligated to release the full report, as many in both parties have demanded. Read the letter, sent on Sunday, below. Stay Informed Subscribe to our politics newsletter. Email Address Zip Code See our Privacy Policy. Must be age 13.