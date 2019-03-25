Minneapolis Final Four road closure guide (or reasons to avoid downtown)

Crews have installed curtains between most of the roof trusses at US Bank Stadium, site of the 2019 NCAA men's basketball Final Four

Road closures come early and stay late as Minneapolis hosts NCAA men's Final Four, and some 90,000 expected visitors.

The festivities are mostly downtown, with closures affecting areas around Nicollet Mall and US Bank Stadium.

Here's what the city of Minneapolis has announced so far, in map and list form:

Map: All downtown closures, lane restrictions

And here are the closures in list form:

Nicollet Mall area

• Nicollet Mall from 8th Street South to 12th Street South, April 1-10 • 10th Street South from LaSalle Avenue South to Marquette Avenue South, April 2-9 • 11th Street South from Marquette Avenue South to LaSalle Avenue South, April 5-8 (intermittent closures)

US Bank Stadium area

• Chicago Avenue South from 4th Street South to 6th Street South, March 25-April 12 • Norm McGrew Street from 3rd Street South to 4th Street South, March 25-April 12 • 4th Street South from Park Avenue South to 11th Avenue South, April 3-8 • 5th Street South/13th Avenue South from 11th Avenue South to 6th Street South April 3-8 • 5th Street South (north side of tracks only) from Portland Avenue South to Park Avenue South, April 3-8 • Park Avenue South from 4th Street South to 5th Street South, April 3-8 • Park Avenue South from 5th Street South to 6th Street South, April 5-8 (intermittent closures)