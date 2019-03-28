Man arrested in a suspicious fire and killing of a woman in Thief River Falls

A 23-year old man is being held on suspicion of arson and second-degree murder in the death of a woman in Thief River Falls.

Firefighters responded to a 911 call around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday about a fire at a home with two apartments.

After they put out the blaze, firefighters discovered the body of a woman. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine how she died.

The man police arrested was a renter who lived in the home. He's being held in the Pennington County Jail pending formal charges.