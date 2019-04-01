Security tight as jury selection starts in Noor trial

Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor, center, enters the Hennepin County Government Center with his attorneys Peter Wold, left, and Thomas Plunkett, right, on Monday.

Seventy-five people, known only by numbers on cards hung around their necks, began filling out juror questionnaires Monday — the start of the trial of ex-Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor in the 2017 killing of 911 caller Justine Ruszczyk.

Security was high at the Hennepin County Government Center given the high-profile nature of the case. A dozen security officers and sheriff's deputies stood outside the hearing room. Even jurors were run through additional weapons screening and were asked to turn over their electronic devices.

Noor is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for shooting and killing Ruszczyk, also known as Justine Damond, in July 2017 after she called 911 because she thought she heard a woman being assaulted in the alley behind her home.

Every chair available to public and media at the hearing today was full, including reporters from Australia, Ruszczyk's native country. The trial is expected to last three to four weeks.

This sketch shows inside the courtroom for ex-Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor's trial on Monday. Nancy Muellner for MPR News

Hennepin County Judge Kathryn Quaintance told the jury pool that they're not investigators and should avoid all media reports on the trial. She also told them that they'd be known only by their numbers until a verdict.

Quaintance told prospective jurors that state must prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt, adding: "There is no such thing as an innocent verdict in the American judicial system. The verdict is either guilty or not guilty."

Jurors were free to leave Monday once they finished the questionnaire. They'll be called into the courtroom starting Wednesday to be questioned by lawyers for the prosecution and defense in smaller groups.