Chris Farrell's Conversation on the Creative Economy: Small business, big data

Chris Farrell, host of Conversation on the Creative Economy Photo via APMG

"Conversations on the Creative Economy" is Minnesota Public Radio's showcase event to highlight the region's most intriguing and inspiring stories of entrepreneurship, innovation and creativity.

Every organization is looking at their data for ideas on how to strategically grow their enterprise and increase revenue. Many are turning to entrepreneurs who know how to take a deep dive into data to gain insight into customer preferences and untapped markets.

In this "Conversation on the Creative Economy," we talk with two leaders in the data business field:

• Dale Nitschke is chief executive officer of the Ovative Group.

• April Seifert is chief data scientist at Sprocket CX.

• Chris Farrell is host of "Conversation on the Creative Economy" and senior economics contributor at Marketplace and Minnesota Public Radio.