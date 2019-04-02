How having a family doctor improves your life

Continuity of care helps people live longer, according to a study published in BMJ Open.

Another study by the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research found that patients who were treated by one primary care doctor went to the emergency room less often.

Going to a family doctor has clear benefits in regular checkups, but how can family doctors assist in decisions about birth and end of life?

Two family doctors joined MPR News host Kerri Miller to talk about the benefits of having a primary care doctor to help make the big decisions.

Guests:

Dr. Renee Crichlow is Director of Advocacy and Policy at the University of Minnesota School of Medicine and President of the Minnesota Academy of Family Physicians

Dr. Deb Dittberner is chief medical officer of Alomere Health in Douglas County

