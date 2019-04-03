Jury pool in Noor trial narrows as people admit bias

Six more potential jurors were excused Wednesday for bias and other conflicts in the trial of Mohamed Noor, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the 2017 killing of 911 caller Justine Ruszczyk.

One prospective juror said he had negative feelings about Somali people, according to Hennepin County District Judge Kathryn Quaintance. Another has a sister who works for the Minneapolis Police Department. One wrote on a jury questionnaire that they thought Noor was reckless, while another has already made up their mind about the case. Another said they had strong opinions and would have trouble following instructions to put biases aside if seated on the jury.

Wednesday's cuts brought the total number of dismissals to at least 12.

Most of the excused jurors were removed from the jury pool after disclosing those conflicts on their questionnaires. But one man with strong views on gun violence was brought to the courtroom for an individual interview. The man, who appeared to be white and in his 20s, said, when he was 3 years old, his uncle was shot in a gas station robbery. He and members of his family are hunters but don't carry firearms regularly.

The trial's third day revealed how far and wide the high-profile case reached everyday residents of Hennepin County. The original jury pool started with 75 people. Almost everyone in Wednesday's session said they'd heard about the case through news articles or online posts.

One juror, who appeared to be white and in his 40s, said he'd seen Reddit posts about Noor after the shooting happened claiming Noor was an "equal-opportunity hire" and not qualified to be a police officer. The potential juror said his brother-in-law is a St. Paul police officer, and his sister works for a judge in Wisconsin.

The man said the posts and coverage of the case he's seen earlier "would probably be there in the back of my mind" after hearing other evidence, but that he also takes the posts with a grain of salt.

Quaintance granted all the requests to strike potential jurors because the prosecution and defense agreed on every case.

One potential juror who still remains in the pool is a 21-year-old Minneapolis firefighter and paramedic. He said he trained with one of the possible witnesses and recognized other Minneapolis Police Department employees on the list that was attached to the questionnaire.

Quaintance asked him if he would give more or the same amount of credibility to those who would be considered on "the same team" as him, including firefighters and EMTs. He said people make mistakes, but at the same time, they should be held accountable — and that he would be fair.

He said no one at work has discussed the case with him. So far, neither side challenged his ability to serve.

"He could be a good juror on this case," Quaintance said with a smile. "But there is risk. There is always risk."

Another possible juror, a young white woman, was questioned extensively about her opinions on police brutality. She said she believes the criminal justice system discriminates against people of color and favors police. She mentioned the case of Jeronimo Yanez, who was acquitted in the shooting death of Philando Castile, but also acknowledged she didn't know all the facts in both cases.

That potential juror said she's able to consider all of the evidence. "But at the same time, I do feel slightly jaded," she said.

Attorneys and the judge are expected to bring in 10 more potential jurors this afternoon for individual interviews. They still have 10 additional jurors to decide whether to dismiss based on their questionnaire answers alone.