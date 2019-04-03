Michael Lind on immigration and 'the new class war'

Edmund Santurri, left, professor at St. Olaf College, and Michael Lind, right, of the University of Texas at Austin, speak on "Immigration and the New Class War" on March 19, 2019, at the St. Olaf College's Institute for Freedom and Community.

Professor and author Michael Lind says our immigration policy debate is shaped by America's large disparities in class, wealth and power.

Michael Lind came to Minnesota recently to be interviewed about these ideas by Edmund Santurri, the director of the Institute for Freedom and Community at St. Olaf College. The Institute is hosting a series this spring called "Who is My Neighbor? Immigration, Freedom and Community."

Lind is a co-founder of the non-partisan Washington think-tank "New America," and is a visiting professor at the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin.

Lind wrote a 2017 article in the journal American Affairs titled, "The New Class War," and has a book to be published this fall with the same name. He is the author of several other books of history, political journalism, and fiction.

Listen to the interview by clicking the audio player above.