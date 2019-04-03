Live Flooding and weather updates

Photos: Minnesota United runs first practice at Allianz Field


1 Minnesota United players take to the pitch for their first practice at Allianz Field in St. Paul on Wednesday. 
2 Minnesota United midfielder Lawrence Olum, center, runs through drills during training. 
3 Minnesota United defender Michael Boxall (15), midfielder Jan Gregus (8) and defender Brent Kallman (14) plank during warmups. 
4 Minnesota United players take to the pitch at Allianz Field for training. 
5 Members of the media watch Minnesota United's inaugural practice at Allianz Field. 
6 The Brew Hall, which is open year round, is reflected in a window Alllianz Field. 
7 Grow lights are used to help keep the grass green at Allianz Field. The stadium also features a heated field. 
8 Assistant groundskeeper Mitch Ronning cuts grass at Allianz Field on Tuesday. The grass was grown in Colorado and shipped to Minnesota. 
9 The Minnesota United Loons will play their home opener and inaugural match at Allianz Field on Saturday, April 13. 