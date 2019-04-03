Photos: Minnesota United runs first practice at Allianz Field

Minnesota United players took to the pitch Wednesday for the team's first practice at their new stadium in St. Paul. Earlier in the week they showed off their new playing surface.

Sporting director Manny Lagos says the pitch at Allianz Field is designed to be one of the best in the world. The real grass is grown in Colorado. With grow lights and a heated field, it's built to handle the rugged play of pro soccer and the Minnesota climate.

The Loons will play their home opener and inaugural match at Allianz Field on April 13, when they take on New York City FC.

The MLS team opened its season on the road, winning its first two games and then losing the next two.