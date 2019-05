Brains and Losses: The bottom line on aging and financial vulnerability

Call to Mind is an MPR content initiative around issues of mental health. MPR

Neuroscientists and gerontologists see evidence that people aging normally can become more vulnerable to financial exploitation.

Con artists, fraudsters and, in many cases, family, friends and caregivers take money from seniors through the abuse of trust.

Marketplace host David Brancaccio and his team have identified fraud victims and their families from coast to coast who have been willing to tell their stories.

This broadcast is part of APM's "Call to Mind" initiative on mental health.