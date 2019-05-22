Coming up: How we know where words come from

Think about your favorite word. Maybe it's kerfuffle or shenanigans or hullabaloo. Where in the world do such words come from?

Etymologist Anatoly Liberman's new book "Word Origins and How We Know Them: Etymology for Everyone" aims to help readers understand how people in his field study the origins of words and what we can learn from them.

Liberman will join MPR News host Kerri Miller to talk about the origin of words. Tune in at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 23, to join the conversation.

