Climate Cast LIVE with Paul Huttner

MPR meteorologist Paul Huttner talks about the latest research on our changing climate and the consequences we're seeing here in Minnesota and worldwide.

The May edition of Climate Cast LIVE on MPR News Presents, hosted by MPR chief meteorologist Paul Huttner.

The Sogginess: is this relentless precipitation the "new normal" for the upper Midwest?

Guest: Kenny Blumenfeld, senior climatologist, Minnesota State Climate Office https://www.swac.umn.edu/directory/staff/kenneth-blumenfeld

Coping with Climate Anxiety: As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, we talk about the emerging research about climate change's effects on mental health.

Guests:

Christie Manning, Macalester College. https://www.macalester.edu/environmentalstudies/facultystaff/christinamanning/

Brenda Hoppe, MN Department of Health https://apha.confex.com/apha/143am/webprogram/Person318768.html

Leah Prussia, College of St. Scholastica. https://www.cswe.org/Centers-Initiatives/Initiatives/Minority-Fellowship-Program/MFP-Doctoral-Students/Meet-the-Fellows/Leah-Prussia

Birds and Climate Change: Paul Huttner visits bird habitat with Carrol Henderson, former director of the Minnesota DNR's Non-game Wildlife Program.

Previous Extinctions: The recent report on the role of climate change as a major factor in the extinction of global species is not surprising to those who have studied earth's five previous mass extinctions.

Paul Huttner talks with Peter Brannen, author of "The Ends of the World" http://peterbrannen.com

Sami Dreams:

Photojournalist Randall Hyman has traveled the world covering the environment and the effects of climate change for national magazines. But when he met the Sami people -- a reindeer-herding indigenous culture in northern Europe -- he was compelled to document not only their images, but also their voices. He gives us a tour of his exhibit "Sami Dreams" at the Norway House in Minneapolis. https://www.norwayhouse.org/calendar/gallery19/sami-dreams