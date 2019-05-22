The Five: A delightful remake and a guide to the underworld

Almost every week, senior producer Stephanie Curtis recommends what to read, watch, listen to or experience. Here's what's on her list this week.

1) 'The Mastermind'

How does someone become an underworld kingpin? You can find the answer in "The Mastermind" by Evan Ratliff. The tale begins in our own backyard when two Minneapolis FBI agents dig into the ties between online pharmacies and the opioid crisis. Soon the Drug Enforcement Administration uncovers an illegal enterprise that spans the globe from Oshkosh, Wis., to Somalia under the command of an unkempt, paranoid, cargo-shorts wearing former coder. Here's an excerpt . You'll get hooked and want more.

2) 'Aladdin'

Disney's last live-action movie was a grim slog. Disney redeems the idea of remaking their animated classics with the fizzy carpet ride "Aladdin." Leads Mena Massoud, Will Smith and Naomi Scott aren't Broadway-ready belters but you don't care because their charisma and charm carry the kaleidoscopic musical sequences.

3) Big Brains podcast

Big Brains is a podcast from the University of Chicago. The newest episode is a conversation with political scientist Eric Oliver about why people believe in conspiracy theories and how it affects American society. When he polls people about top conspiracy theories, he finds 50 percent of Americans believe in one. Do you think the government is withholding a cure for cancer? Forty percent of Americans do. After listening to the latest episode, dive into the archive.

4) Check out this vinegar -- yes, vinegar

This super citrus-y vinegar is expensive. I know! But it will make all your homemade salads taste flippin' fancy. (You can also make a cocktail with it!)

5) And listen to this

Here's a pretty song from Seckou Keita, a kora player from Senegal, and Catrin Finch, a Welsh harp player.