Dante Tini returns to Minn. home after death in Pearl Harbor

A United States Navy honor guard carries the remains of Dante Tini
A United States Navy honor guard carries the remains of Dante Tini past a VFW color guard late Thursday night at the Duluth Airport. Tini who was killed in action during the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7 1941 was returned home and will be buried with full military honors Saturday. 