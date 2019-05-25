Bde Maka Ska pavilion set for demolition after fire

The roof of the pavilion on Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis hangs off the building on May 17 after a fire destroyed much of it earlier in the week.

The Bde Maka Ska pavilion building in Minneapolis is slated for demolition Tuesday after a fire damaged it beyond repair.

Authorities are still investigating the May 16 blaze that destroyed the 90-year-old building, a popular destination that was home to the restaurant Lola on the Lake. Last week Minneapolis police identified two people captured by surveillance footage outside the building around the time the fire started.

No arrests have been made, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Investigators haven't called the fire an arson, but have ruled out their initial suggestion that lightning started the blaze.

An early morning fire May 16 destroyed the interior of Lola on the Lake, a restaurant in the pavilion on the northeast corner of Bde Maka Ska. This is the view from one of the roll-up doors facing Lake Street, sawed open by firefighters as they battled the fire before dawn. Tim Nelson | MPR News

Weather permitting, the teardown will begin Tuesday and be cleaned up by that night. East Calhoun Parkway between 31st and Lake streets will be closed Monday night until demolition is complete, according to the Minneapolis park board.

City officials say tearing down the building will prevent future public safety hazards and any environmental impact on Bde Maka Ska, also known as Lake Calhoun.

The park board said Lola's will continue to serve food at the park via food trucks, and park staff will bring portable toilets to replace facilities lost in the fire.