National Press Club: Scott Pelley of CBS News

A National Press Club broadcast features Scott Pelley of CBS News and 60 Minutes.

He's written a memoir titled, "Truth Worth Telling: A Reporter's Search for Meaning in the Stories of Our Times."

Scott Pelley says freedom of the press is what protects all of our other rights, and what worries him most is that "we've gone from the information age to the disinformation age."

The rise of social media means that "everyone is a publisher and they have no editor. And that's a problem," he said. Pelley added that "journalism is the antidote to gossip."

He said "journalism has never been more important in human history."

He said reporters "are trained to expose falsehood and we have to do that job with greater vigor than ever before."

Scott Pelley spoke May 22, 2019, at the National Press Club in Washington. The 2019 president of the National Press Club is Alison Fitzgerald Kodjak of NPR.