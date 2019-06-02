Parts of Minnesota see record low temperatures; more frost possible tonight

It was a tough morning for some gardens in northern Minnesota on Sunday — and they may have another rough night in store.

Parts of the state saw record low temperatures early Sunday. The National Weather Service reported that International Falls dropped to 29 degrees; the previous record low for June 2 was 30, set in 2013. The average low for this time of year is 44 degrees.

Hibbing saw a low of 28 degrees on Sunday; the previous record there was 31, set in 1986 and again in 2011.

Other low temperatures across northern Minnesota on Sunday morning included 28 at Embarrass, Orr, Crane Lake, Bigfork and the Silver Bay airport; 29 at Cotton; and 30 at Baudette, Babbitt, Cook and Ely.

Frost advisories and freeze warnings are in effect from 11 p.m. Sunday through 8 a.m. Monday for parts of northern Minnesota, from Baudette and Bemidji east to International Falls, the Iron Range and the Gunflint Trail.

Temperatures may drop into the upper 20s and low 30s in that area, with the lowest temperatures expected in parts of Lake and Cook counties.