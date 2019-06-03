MN court says PUC didn't weigh oil spill impact in Line 3 pipeline decision

Construction vehicles transport a new section of pipeline to where it will reside in the ground south of Superior, Wis.

In a victory for Line 3 oil pipeline opponents, the Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday reversed the state Public Utilities Commission's approval of the Line 3 environmental review, saying it didn't address the potential impact of an oil spill into the Lake Superior watershed.

Last year, the PUC approved Enbridge Energy's plan to replace its aging Line 3 oil pipeline, which has been transporting oil across northern Minnesota from Alberta, Canada, since the 1960s.

Last year, the PUC approved Enbridge's plan for replacing Line 3, but the company still needs several state and federal permits before it can break ground on the project in Minnesota. The timeline for issuing those permits will likely put the new line in operation in the second half of 2020.

More reporting to come.