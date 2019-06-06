The Five: A lock and a dam, an airport and Anderson .Paak

Senior producer Stephanie Curtis stopped by to tell us what to read, watch, listen to or experience.

1.) Lock and Dam No. 1 — There is an observation area that's like a little park at Lock and Dam No. 1. There are benches and trees so it makes a lovely spot to read a book or have a picnic.

2.) "The Colony: The Harrowing True Story of the Exiles of Molokai" — John Tayman painstakingly brings to life the despair of humans suffering from leprosy who lived on a remote island.

3.) "There Are Two Types of Airport People" in the Atlantic — There are two types of people at the airport. There are the Stephanie Curtises of the world who arrive early with ample time to get through security. Then there are the Kerri Millers of the world who cut it as close as they can to avoid spending too much time at the airport. This article by Amanda Mull explains the psychology of both sides of the coin.

4.) "The Shrink Next Door" — Joe Nocera moves to the Hamptons and meets The Shrink Next Door. Ike is not your usual therapist. This podcast is produced by Wondery and Bloomberg.

5.) "Make it Better" by Anderson .Paak featuring Smokey Robinson — This song is Anderson Paak's ode to working on a relationship.