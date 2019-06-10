We drink basically the same wine as ancient Romans -- and that's not so great

An engraving shows Galla Placidia (390-450).
An engraving shows Galla Placidia (390-450), daughter of Roman Emperor Theodosius I, in captivity. New research shows that in some cases, we are drinking almost the exact same wine that Roman emperors did -- our pinot noir and syrah grapes are "siblings" of the ancient Roman varieties. 