Wis. station's music director on why they edited Lizzo's 'Truth Hurts'

Lizzo performs onstage at Coachella on April 21 in Indio, Calif. The flute-playing singer and rapper celebrates self-acceptance on her latest album, Cuz I Love You.

If you've ever listened to the song "Truth Hurts" by Lizzo, you might notice there's something a little different about the version played over at 101 WIXX.

The lyrics "New man on the Minnesota Vikings" has been cut, for what maybe obvious reasons given the station is based in Green Bay, Wis.

We called up their music director Otis Day just to confirm.

"Because this is football. It's a rivalry. Come on!" Day said. "This is how sports works. And we thought this would be kind of fun."

The station thought about inserting a "Go, Pack, Go!" in the moment of silence but decided instead to just "cut it out like it's one of the other swear words in the song that gets cut out," he said.

The station emailed Lizzo's music label with the edited song but he's not sure if Lizzo herself has heard it.

Day said they've received some angry emails, mostly from Minnesotans. The Indignant Minnesotan chimed in on Twitter as well.

Dear Wisconsin,



This is your warning.



Don’t EVER mess with @lizzo again.



She is a national treasure.



We—will—come—for—you.



Sincerely,

Minnesota Twitterhttps://t.co/ww7SdcHo1j — Indignant Minnesotan (@IndignantMN) June 12, 2019

But were the roles reversed, Day said, he'd hope Minnesota would do the same to them.