Taking better care of Minnesota's silver tsunami

Minnesota is getting older.

According to the state demographer, the number of Minnesotans turning 65 in this decade will be greater than in the past four decades combined. The baby boomers will be looking for homes that suit their needs as they age.

Will they find decent housing if they need extra care?

The state of Minnesota has done a poor job of guaranteeing that the elderly live in safety. We have been the only state that doesn't provide oversight of assisted living facilities.

That changed this month, when Gov. Tim Walz signed into law a package of reforms to protect elderly and vulnerable adults.

On Friday, June 14, host Stephanie Curtis spoke with three guests about these changes and what Minnesota has to offer when it comes to assisted living facilities and nursing homes.

Guests:

Tetyana Shippee, associate professor in the University of Minnesota's School of Public Health.

Kari Thurlow, senior vice president of Advocacy with LeadingAge.

Ron Elwood, supervising attorney with Legal Aid.

