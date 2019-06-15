'Joe was the rock': Twins retire Mauer's No. 7 in Target Field ceremony

Former Minnesota Twins star Joe Mauer
Former Minnesota Twins star Joe Mauer gives his father, Jake Mauer, a hug after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch prior to a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at Target Field in Minneapolis. Joe Mauer's No. 7 was retired during a pregame ceremony. 